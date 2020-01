Wisconsin State Patrol tells drivers to stay in, slow down ahead of winter weather

THAT ICE AND SNOW WILL MAKEFOR A MESS ON THE ROADS... ANDCOULD SPELL DANGER FOR DRIVERS.STEPHANIE HAINES IS LIVE INTHE STORM CHASER WITH A LOOKAT ROAD CONDITIONS RIGHT NOW.STEPHANIE?STEVE AND SHANNON (AD LIB ROADCONDITIONS)THAT'S WHYSTATEPATROL IS REMINDING EVERYONETO GO SLOW.....AND WHY DRIVERSARE PREPARING FOR THE NEXT FEWDAYS.AHEAD OF THE WEEKENDWEATHER...DRIVERS KNOW WHATTHEY NEED TO DO TO BE READY.IT STARTS WITH FILLING UPTHEIR TANKS.

We're mostlyjust hunkering down tomorrowe work inside our shop and wejust have to be ready to blowsnow if we need toRAIN...SNOW...AND WINTRY MIXESWILL HIT SOUTHEASTERNWISCONSIN....MAKING THE ROADSSLIPPERY AND TREACHEROUS.STATE PATROL SAYS IF YOU DON'THAVE TO DRIVE...DON'T.

AND ASOUR METEOROLOGIST BRIAN GOTTERJUST TOLD US - THE HARD TIMETO TRY AND BE OFF THE ROADS -IS SATURDAY AT 2PM..BUT IF YOUáDOá HAVE TO BE OUT... TAKE ITVERY SLOW.most important thingis to give yourself that extradistance you can always check511 for local travelconditions which is updatedcontinuously through these badstorms by troopers and lawenforcement on the road STATEPATROL ALSO SAYS TO MAKE SUREYOU'VE STOCKED YOUR CAR WITHTHE RIGHT WINTER ESSENTIALS.THAT CAN INCLUDE WARMCLOTHES...A FIRST AID KIT ANDA CELL PHONE CHARGER.

IF YOUDO GET IN TROUBLE...CALL 911.but if you're down in theditch you're best course ofaction best idea is to calllocal law enforcement and stayinside your vehicle andthey'll bring someone else outto help you get out safetlyHERE'S ANOTHER LOOK AT ROADCONDITIONS.

ONE MORETHING---IF YOU SEE A SALTTRUCK OR A PLOW...MAKE SURE TOGIVE THAT SOME EXTRA SPACE ASWELL.