Packers pep rally draws hundreds of fans 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:38s - Published Packers pep rally draws hundreds of fans Kickoff is still a few days away for the Packers return to the playoffs, but many people in Green Bay are already buzzing with anticipation. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this