shares ShareTweetSavePostSend NTSB begins investigation into helicopter crash DEVELOPING TONIGHT-- THE N-T-S-B SAYSTHEY ARE STILL IN THEBEGINNING STAGES OFTHEIR INVESTIGATIONOF LAST NIGHT'SHELICOPTER CRASHTHAT KILLED MARKCROCE AND MICHAELCAPRIOTTO.CROCE WAS FLYINGFROM THE BELTWAYBACK TO BUFFALO.THE HELICOPTERWENT DOWN NEARHARRISBURG,PENNSLVANIA.7 EYEWITNESS NEWSREPORTER NIKKIDEMENTRI TELLS USWHAT THISINVESTIGATION COULDUNCOVER.HOURS AFTER AHELICOPTER CRASHKILLED TWOPROMINENT WESTERNNEW YORKERS --THE WRECKAGEREMAINS SCATTEREDACROSS AHARRISBURGPENNSYLVANIASUBURB.WE'RE JUSTBEGINNING, WE HAVE ALONG WAY TO GO TOUNDERSTAND WHATOCCURED.JUST HOW AND WHYBUFFALO DEVELOPERMARK CROCE ANDORCHARD PARKBUSINESSMAN MIKECAPRIOTTO DIEDTHURSDAY EVENINGWILL NOT BE KNOWNFOR SOME TIME.WHEN FIRST ONSCENE -- THE N-T-S-BMET WITH THE CHIEFOF POLICE AND WEREPROVIDEDPHOTOGRAPHS AND9-1-1 CALLS.WE WERE SHOWEDTHE AREAS WHERE THEOUTLINED PARTS WERELOCATED, BEGAN OURDOCUMENTATION OFTHEM.THE INVESTIGATIONTEAM CONSISTS OFN-T-S-BREPRENTATIVES, THEF-A-A AND INDUSTRYREPRESENTATIVES.THE N-T-S-B HASREQUESTED DATAINCLUDING AIRTRAFFIC CONTROL,AUDIO AND RADAR.THAT DATA ISEXPECTED WITHIN THENEXT TWO WEEKS.THAT'LL HELP USUNDERSTAND THEPICTURE OF THEFLIGHT.SOME THINGS THETEAM WILL ALSOCONSIDER:-WEATHER AT THETIME OF THE CRASH-PILOT HISTORY,INCLUDINGEXPERIENCEAND HELICOPTERDETAILS ANDMAINTENANCE.WE'RE GOING TO COMEBACK HERETOMORROW ANDCONTINUE ON.CROCE WAS FLYING AROBINSON R-66MODEL AIRCRAFTWITH CAPRIOTTO AS APASSENGER FROMWASHINGTON D-CBACK TO BUFFALOTHURSDAY EVENING.ACCORDING TOFLIGHTAWARE.COM,HIS LAST RECORDEDFLIGHT WASWEDNESDAY.AND OVER THE LASTWEEK -- THEROBINSON R-66AIRCRAFT FLEWSEVERAL SHORTDISTANCE FLIGHTS.THEY'RE GOING TO DOA REALLY THOROUGHREVIEW OF THIS ANDOBVIOUSLY WE DON'TWANT TO JUMP TO ANYKIND OF CONCLUSIONSON THIS AND THAT'SWHY IT TAKES SOLONG.MATTHEW SKOK IS ALOCAL CONTRIBUTORTOFLIGHTAWARE.COM.HE SAYS THIS FLIGHTPATH WOULD BE THEMAXIMUM DISTANCETHIS MODEL COULDSUSTAIN.325 MILES IS ABOUTTHE LIMIT, IT'S NOTINCREDIBLY COMMON,BUT IT CAN HAPPEN.THE N-T-S-B SAYSTONIGHT-- IT'S HOPINGCLEANUP ANDREMOVAL AT THESCENE CAN BEGINTHIS WEEKEND.THAT'S WHEN THEWRECKAGE WILL BETAKEN TO A SECUREFACILITY WHERE TEINVESTIGATION WILLCONTINUE.IN STUDIO, N





