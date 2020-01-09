Local Congressmen vote on War Powers Resolution

Congress facing off once again over the president's actions -- as the standoff with iran continues.

Jason, congressman anthony brindisi voted in opposition to a war powers resolution on iran.

Brindisi says he voted against today's resolution because he believes the top iranian general was a terrorist with the blood of american soldiers and allies on hisuld s.

He says he believes it is dangerous to limit r cntris ability to respond to new and evolving threats from irano d its proxies.

"i think their congress absolutelyhas role and should decide whether or not this country should the senate takes up the version of the to restrict thiadnistratio hany adnistratio have any matter to be able to respond to imminent threats our service members that re in harms way.

"it's a non- binding resolution so if the senate takes up the version of the resolution, and passes it, i question whether or not it would have any effect because its non-binding, the president does not have to follow it.

" congressman antonio delgado, who represents parts of otsego county voted in favor of the resolution.

He sent us this statement.

"today i voted for the war powers resolution to end united states armed forces' engagement in hostilities with iran.

Congress is a co-equal branch of government, and the constitution dictates that we have the sole power to declare war.

The american people and congress must have a clear understanding from the administration of its plans to de-escalate tensions with this hostile power and ensure our nation is not once again staring down a costly and unending war.we cannot send american servicemembers and diplomats into harm's way without a thorough grasp of the mission and objectives."

Brindisi says he believes this was more of a symbolic vote by congress,