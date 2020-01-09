Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Local Congressmen vote on War Powers Resolution

Video Credit: WKTV - Published < > Embed
Local Congressmen vote on War Powers ResolutionLocal Congressmen vote on War Powers Resolution
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Local Congressmen vote on War Powers Resolution

Congress facing off once again over the president's actions -- as the standoff with iran continues.

Alice barr, nbc news, washington.

That vote in congress went mostly down party lines... however one local congressman voted against the grain... news channel 2's caitlin irla joins us live in the studio with reaction.

Caitlin good evening.

Jason, congressman anthony brindisi voted in opposition to a war powers resolution on iran.

Brindisi says he voted against today's resolution because he believes the top iranian general was a terrorist with the blood of american soldiers and allies on hisuld s.

He says he believes it is dangerous to limit r cntris ability to respond to new and evolving threats from irano d its proxies.

"i think their congress absolutelyhas role and should decide whether or not this country should the senate takes up the version of the to restrict thiadnistratio hany adnistratio have any matter to be able to respond to imminent threats our service members that re in harms way.

"it's a non- binding resolution so if the senate takes up the version of the resolution, and passes it, i question whether or not it would have any effect because its non-binding, the president does not have to follow it.

" congressman antonio delgado, who represents parts of otsego county voted in favor of the resolution.

He sent us this statement.

"today i voted for the war powers resolution to end united states armed forces' engagement in hostilities with iran.

Congress is a co-equal branch of government, and the constitution dictates that we have the sole power to declare war.

The american people and congress must have a clear understanding from the administration of its plans to de-escalate tensions with this hostile power and ensure our nation is not once again staring down a costly and unending war.we cannot send american servicemembers and diplomats into harm's way without a thorough grasp of the mission and objectives."

Brindisi says he believes this was more of a symbolic vote by congress,




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

War Powers Resolution Passes in House of Representatives [Video]War Powers Resolution Passes in House of Representatives

War Powers Resolution Passes in House of Representatives. On Jan. 9, the United States House of Representatives voted in favor of passing a War Powers Resolution aimed at Donald Trump. . The vote..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:15Published

Lawmakers give impassioned pleas before war powers vote [Video]Lawmakers give impassioned pleas before war powers vote

Democratic and Republican U.S. lawmakers gave passionate speeches on the House floor on Thursday ahead of a vote on a war powers resolution intended to prevent Trump from waging war against Iran..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:26Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.