Louisiana Crafters helping Australia's wildlife

Ten tonight... 3 since december devastating wildfires have been destroying land in australia.

And just off the country's southern coast people are working quickly to save the remaining wildlife.but the rescue efforts aren't just in australia news 15's cassie schirm shares how people all across the u-s and louisiana are working to help save australias wildlife in a creative way.

The wildfires continue to burn across australia hurting the countries wildlife in fact an estimated half a billion animals have died in the blaze like this kangaroo you see behind me but people in louisiana are using their talents to help those animals that are still alive.

More than 9000 miles from louisiana is on fire trees burning in every direction massive plumes of ash and smoke billowing into the air the sky tinted blood red by a wall flames that is australia right now during the worst bushfire season and it's history..evey blalock?

A baton rouge resident has family over there who describes the scene as horrific .evey blalockbaton rouge resident we're hearing them cry at the kangaroos and the wallabies and all of the marsupials they've got their babies in the pouches their mamas do what their mamas do the fire comes the mama hunch is over with the baby and the mom is gone but the baby still in the pouch alive and we can hear them crying and it breaks our heartsthat's when evey decided she wanted to help out those babies so she went online and learned she can use her skills of sewing to create joey pouches natsshe joined over 100,000 members crafting for a cause to help save the wildlife from all over the country and the world.

She says whether you can see or knit or have ever crafted a day in your life they are there to help you make a difference.natsnow her and other louisiana crafters are making it their mission and asking for the bayou state's help.we came up with the idea of making joey bags to be an honor and honor of our favorite joey joey burrow in our lsu tigers what better than to make these out of lsu fabrics ...hey we're in louisiana we've been through a lot of natural disasters we know we've been where are you far and keep going you're doing wonderful things and we're with you this is our way of being able to say louisiana cares about you australia officials at the baton rouge zoo are are heartbroken about the loss of animals but say these joey bags can make a difference.

It does make a difference for the marsupials that are going in there and pouch driven joey do you think of the joey's and the wallabies in the kangaroos it's a security thing for them when they get in to the pouch and that dark area to be huddled and hugged a little so it really does make a big differenceit's incredible to me and that's a heartwarming feeling that hits home we are home and we're helping animals and the other side of the world are still good out there so they're still good out there blalock is no stranger to struggles with natural dosasters she is still dealing with the effects from flooding back in 2016 but she said the support from others has made all the difference."i know how i know how important that is i know how important that is it will change not just the lives for the ruse and the joey's it'll change the lives of the caregivers to because they're going to realize it's not just their neighbors that care it's the whole world."now this community of crafters say a little love can go along way even across borders.

In baton rouge i'm cassie schirm news 15.

Now if you would like to help we have more information online at kadn.com and you can join the facebook