Wake Up Weather now < > Embed Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 00:36s - Published Wake Up Weather 16 WAPT Chief Meteorologist David Hartman has your forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Bluster followed by a big chill: Coldest weather in years is coming Western Washington is going to get lots of weather the next few days. Cold rain, mountain snows and...

SeattlePI.com - Published 3 hours ago



US braces for major storm as tornadoes, flooding, hail loom A massive storm could bring baseball-sized hail to the southern US with bad weather expected to...

Deutsche Welle - Published 1 hour ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this