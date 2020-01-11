Global  

Oman's Sultan Qaboos dies: State media

The 79-year-old monarch had ruled the sultanate since 1970 and transformed it into a modern state.
Oman's Sultan Qaboos dies: state media

Oman's Sultan Qaboos bin Said died on Friday evening, state media said early on Saturday.
Oman calls ruling family council to choose new sultan: state TV

Oman's high military council on Saturday called on the country's ruling family council to convene in...
