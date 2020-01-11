Madisonville North-Hopkins Girls Basketball Off To A Strong Start

The first ap poll of the year was recently released in the state of kentucky... and one of our local squads is cracking the top 10.

The girls at madisonville north hopkins have yet to lose this season..

And the unbeaten maroons tell our very own andrew garcia..

They have some big goals to accomplish.

The madisonville north hopkins girl's basketball team has gotten off to a hot start this year, and the maroons believe a reason why is by challenging themselves with a national schedule that features teams from illinois, tennessee, florida, and georgia.

It's not like teams that we play every year, so we get a little bit better competition, and it was fun to see how good we can do against other teams that we don't know.

It gives us a better look at how different teams play, different styles of play.

It's not just kentucky, you also get to see different teams out there, it's not just our own little space, it's everybody.

The maroons have found quite a bit of success on the floor this season and a big reason why is their commitment to defense, you see, they've allowed no more than 56 points in any one single game, and they've allowed no more than 40, 9 different times.

Our coaches are always saying that defense leads to offense and that's really true for us, it all depends on the defensive end if we get stops and, play good defense and that leads our offensive side of it so, it's major.

That creates our offense our team would just as soon not set up an offensive set and just get out and run, we just get up and down, we've got a bunch of athletic girls that like to run the floor and, they just have fun doing it.

The team fell in the second region tournament a year ago, and that has served as motivation for this year's squad.

We just really want to do good this year, prove people wrong really.

Not that they don't believe in us, but we just want to show how good we are actually.

We could have won, we just were tired by the end of the season, but i feel like this season we've prepared a lot better and we are working on, getting our mentality up and staying strong thorough out the season.

That gives us so much confidence, i'm so ready for revenge almost.

I'm ready to get out there and show them that this isn't just a fluke, this is us and this is our team and we can go far.

In madisonville, andrew garcia, 44 sports.

