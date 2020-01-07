ITP Covington RP

Victory... riverton parke tonight was trying to pick up their first win over covington since 2012.

The panthers hosted the trojans in this wrc showdown.

Final seconds of the third, look at brandon hazzard knock down the half court buzzer beater.

Panthers trailing big but that's a moment the senior will always remember.

4th qtr, hazzard attacking baseline for the lay in.

Rp cutting into the trojans double digit lead.

Later in the 4th, alex atkinson decides to take on the entire covington team as he makes the tough lay in.

But the trojans are ranked fifth in 1a for a reason as covington beats rp