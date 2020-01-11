Local Congressman votes on War Powers Reslution

Nbc news, washington.

That vote in congress went mostly down party lines... however one local congressman voted against the grain...with seven others in his party newschannel 2's caitlin irla joins us live in the studio with reaction.

Jason, one of the 8 democrats who voted in opposition of the war powers resolution was congressman anthony brindisi.

Brindisi says he voted against today's resolution because he believes the top iranian general was a terrorist with the blood of american soldiers and allies on his hands.

He says he believes it is dangerous to limit our countries ability to respond to new and evolving threats from iran and its pries.

"i think their congress absolutely has a role and shou dede whether or not this country should go into war.

Having said that i don't want to restrict this administrations hands or anyadmr to be able to respond to imminent threats to our service mbs that re in harms way.

"it's a non- binding resolution so if the nate takes up the version of the resolution, and passes it, i queson whether or not it would have any effect because its non-binding, the president does not have to follow it.

" congressman antonio delgado, who congressman antonio delgado, who represents parts of otsego county voted in favor of the resolution.

He sent us this statement.

"today i voted for the war powers resolution to end united states armed forces' engagement in hostilities with iran.

Congress is a co-equal branch of government, and the constitution dictates that we have the sole power to declare war.

The american people and congress must have a clear understanding from the administration of its plans to de-escalate tensions with this hostile power and ensure our nation is not once again staring down a costly and unending war.we cannot send american servicemembers and diplomats into harm's way without a thorough grasp of the mission and objectives."

Brindisi says he believes this was more of a symbolic vote by congress, but he says congress should be working in a bipartisan way to come up with a strategy that promotes peace and