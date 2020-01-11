WCBI NEWS AT TEN - JANUARY 9, 2020

Thank you for joining us tonight// a suspect's mental health can play a big role in a criminal case// in fact, as we've seen recently in tupelo, departments will sometimes request a psychiatric review before making an arrest// our quentin smith digs into what these assessments mean// scott... the mental evaluations are usually given whenever a major crime has occurred... such as someone killing a family member.... like the case we reported on out of tupelo... these assessments are critical because they determine the next step in an investigation..... nat chief tim cook has 20 years of experience in law enforcement... he's seen a lot of things... including instances where a potential suspect needed to be given a mental assessment after an alleged crime... " normally if you arrest the person like that, it's just the way they're acting it seems to be off or just from what they tell you" when the situations happen... investigators call on mental health experts.... nat and veronica harrison is usually on the receiving end of that call.... "well we'll do is do a basic mental status exam.

We will talk to the individual, see what's going on, see if there's some underlining issue, if the individual may have already had a mental health diagnosis."

Harrison works with community counseling services and says there are few things she looks for during an evaluation.

" paranoia, delusions, hysteria, any type of psychosis that would show up in an immediate face-to-face contact."

She says her assessments can take up to an hour.

When it's complete sends her report to the responding agency.

" based on what we get from that individual, we will either say this person is ok, go ahead and do whatever you got to do to law-enforcement, or will say this individual needs are the examination, i recommend this individual go to a hospital to be examined by a psychiatrist and have a lengthy mental status exam."

A murder case out of tupelo is the most recent example of this happening after michael sullivan was accused of killing his father.

Harrison and cook both believe giving a mental evaluation in the beginning of an investigation is beneficial to both investigators and the potential suspect.

"if there is something wrong with the suspect they'd be able to get the help the need."

" if possible, it's always best to be done on the front end because we're at a point right now, especially in mississippi and all other states where people are in our jails who have mental health issues but because nobody knew in the beginning, those people are sitting there and it's clogging up the system."

If it's decided that a person does need to be further evaluated... chief tim cook says that person will still stay in custody until the assessment is complete..

Harrison says the mobile crisis emergency response team is on call 24-seven to administer these mental evaluations whenever needed.

More money for mississippi prisons is likely to come up in this legislative session// lt.

Governor- elect delbert hosemann says more money will be needed to improve the mississippi prison system as a result of deadly prison violence// hoseman and house speaker philip gunn addressed the issue prior to speaking to more than a thousand business leaders at m-e-c's capital day in jackson// governor-elect tate reeves outlined his priorities for the next 4 years including securing economic development wins for the state// my tenure over the next four years, will be filled with attempts to raise the level of expectations.

I can't wait to be sworn in and have the opportunity to compete with alabama, louisiana and tennessee."

Reeves says he will build a team that's focused on mississippi winning// first look stinger first look we'll be in an active weather pattern over the next seven days with multiple chances for showers and storms. our main focus right now is on saturday, when severe weather is looking likely.

Thursday night: temperatures will hold steady in the mid to upper 50s as clouds continue to build in.

We'll see a few showers after midnight, but no storms are expected.

Winds will be breezy out of the southeast at 10 to 15 mph.

Friday: as our storm system approaches, we'll start to see some areas of showers develop through the day.

A few rumbles of thunder are possible by the afternoon and evening.

No severe weather is expected with this batch.

Governor phil bryant is in the final days of his second term// bryant has served in the legislature, then as state auditor and lt.

Governor// courtney ann jackson sat down with him today as he reflects on the last eight years// "worked hard.

Proud of the things we've done."

In this time of reflection--that seems to be the overwhelming thought for phil bryant.

He's proud of many changes and accomplishments during his tenure.

"if i had one thing to talk about it would be public education."

He points to the third grade reading gate, special needs scholarships, early childhood programs and increased graduation rates.

"foster care---we separated child protection services from department of human services.

Now, we've doubled the number of adoptions.

Foster children in custody are now down by 13 percent."

"economic development.

The number of jobs--almost 80 thousand-- that's been created.

5.3 billion dollars of private investment.

Those are things i hope people will look to and remember."

"is there anything that didn't get a bow on it, that didn't get quite wrapped up that you say, i wish i'd been able to see that all the way through?"

"i don't have many regrets but when we began criminal justice reform and part of that saved us about 33 million dollars and asking to put that money back in."

Bryant doesn't think the latest crisis would've happened had the legislature followed the request to reinvest those dollars into the system.

"maybe i should've pushed harder on that."

But he says it was a time when there were other money demands but he's still pleased with the overall progress of criminal justice reform.

"what's next?"

"i'm not sure.

I love economic development.

I love mississippi.

I want to continue to help mississippi but i've always realized you can't take your eye off of this ball being governor.

You cannot turn away from your duties to do something else."

I asked if it may include more time in d.c.

"we will see if there is an opportunity that i feel comfortable with then we'll explore that in the future."

Bryant plans to return to the campaign trail for president trump's re- election bid.

Saturday: a line of strong to severe storms will move across the area in the morning and into the early afternoon.

Bobbie -when i started saying become a sommelier, i needed to really work on my olfactory which is your sense of smell.

Scott- have to know what is in like, what you're smelling.

You have to be able to tell, like, this has this in it like berrie.

Bobbie- especially when we're blind tasting, which a lot of times you're usually going to be more wrong that often than not, but certain wines smell like certain things.

So you have to be able to pick those notes out to figure out okay, if it smells like green bell pepper, pepper corn and black currant, it's probably cabernet sauvignon.

Scott- all right.

The science sommelier or the chemists, the chemistry wine chemist right here, right here at this table.

And those are the three that you picked out for us today.

That is that are in this wine.

O which one is the first one?

Yes.

So this is going to be revelry cabernet sauvignon out of washington state and we're going to get started with the black currant.

So this exists in black currents itself.

And during fermentation when the grapes are fermenting, obviously, these chemical compound reactions happen and it causes the set so none of this stuff is actually put into the wine.

It happens during fermentation during the fermentation.

Scott- and this smells very fruity.

Yeah, it's a very funny smell.

Huh?

Wow.

It just amazes me this how scientific it really is.

And i just imagine like a chem lab or something.

And this happening that mean that's obviously not how it fruity.

Yeah, it's a very funny smell.

Huh?

Wow.

It just amazes me this how scientific it really is.

And i just imagine like a chem lab or something.

And this happening that mean that's obviously not how it works, but it's what it seems like.

Yep, crazy.

Bobbie- so next we have green bell pepper.

So if you drink a lot of cabernet sauvignon from chile, and from bordeaux, where they have a cooler climate, you tend to get this very green note on your wines.

So this is a pure zien, which exists in bell peppers themselves.

Scott- and this smells like bell pepper.

Interesting.

Bobbie- and then the last one we have is my favorite.

So i love spicy wines.

This is going to be what t exists in the essential oils of marjoram.

Thyme rosemary and peppercorn.

And so this is gonna smell like spicy.

I'm gonna smell like black pepper.

Black pepper is the exact thing that comes to my mind when i smell this.

That's awesome.

Scot- i wish we had time to go through this whole thing cuz there's want to hear that smells like gravy which everybody said i would hate, but it's kind of cool.

So bobby, thank you for sharing your scientific expertise on this one.

We love it.

We're going to do this agai.

Until next time, we're going to smell and see if we can figure out some here.

Cheers.

Welcome back everyone// the flu virus is spreading like wildfire// the c-d-c says many states are reporting widespread cases of the virus// we learn more tonight in our health talk with baptist// hi, i'm dr. lee richardson, a physician in the emergency room at baptist memorial hospital - golden triangle.

Tonight i want to tell you about some ways you can lower your risk of catching the flu.

We tested more than 5,600 people for flu in the er last year, which is about double the number from past years.

We are already seeing patients who are testing positive for the flu this early in the season.

There are steps you can take to lower your risk of catching and spreading the virus: ?

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

When you are sick, keep your distance from others to protect them from getting sick too.

?

Stay home from work, school and errands when you are sick.

?

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.

It may prevent those around you from getting sick.

Throw the tissue in the trash after you use it.

?

Washing your hands often will help protect you from germs. if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol- based hand sanitizer.

?

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

Germs are often spread when a person touches something that is contaminated with germs and then touches his or her eyes, nose or mouth.

?

Take a high quality vitamin and mineral supplement daily.

Most of us don't eat all the fresh fruits and vegetables we need for optimal nutrition ?

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces at home, work or school, especially when someone is ill.

?

Get plenty of sleep, be physically active, manage your stress, drink plenty of fluids and eat nutritious food.

Join us next time for health talk with baptist.

Stinger mississippi state has officially found a football coach...more on mike leach's arrival when we come back spx nothing about this season for mississippi state football has been expected, including the newest msu coaching hire, former washington state head coach mike leach leach stepping onto the tarmac at george m.

Bryan airport this afternoon as the newest leader of bulldog football wcbi sports' tom eble was there and reports from starkville with more the state of mississippi is once again at the top of college for mike leach.

The story of how leach does coming out on wednesday that john owen went to florida to talk to leach in the now.

Today we have a new football coach leads coming off leading russians leaving washington state five straight bowl games a little different feeling from the football anyways anywhere 2020 new football season.

Garrett schrader signing shirts signing cowbells.

They rolled out the maroon, carpet, head coach mike lee leach all the missive you say fans are welcome to start though in full for dogs is a new era to lane kiffin ...it didn't take mississippi state too long to find a new head coach after firing former head coach joe moorhead it looks like it won't take coach moorhead too long to land somewhere else sources saying that moorhead has emerged as the leading candidate at oregon as the ducks next offensive coordinator after coach moorhead's firing, the former head coach was tabbed as one of the highest demand assitants available on the market moorhead was fired after two season with a 14- 12 overall record, 7-9 in conference play the coaching news continues... this one out of oxford// memphis football has hired áformerá ole miss defensive coordinator mike macintyre as the tigers ánewestá defensive coordinator memphis making it official this afternoon, saying coach macintyre was "the perfect fit" to lead the tigers defense coach macintyre's ole miss held memphis this past season to 15 pts in the season opener under coach macintyre, ole miss' defense jumped from 114 to 85 in ncaa rankings mississippi state finishing up its two game road stint, going up against mizzou the bulldogs facing off against the tigers, with a chance to start 3-0 in sec play -mid 2nd quarter..forwar d chloe bibby had the hot hand in the first half...three pointer, msu up 35-18 -right before half..another one...bibby with 13 points...helping msu build a 22 point lead at the break -2nd half, early 3rd...forward rickea jackson would take it from there...and 1...season-high 21 points....msu rolls bulldogs take home the win, 79- 64...14th straight road victory next up, state returns to starkville to host lsu still to come..

Chief meteorologist keith gibson returns with tonights last look.

You are watching wcbi news