With Less Than 24 Hours Until Ravens-Titans Game, Fans' Excitement Grows

It's now less than 24 hours until the Baltimore Ravens take on the Tennessee Titans, and fans are getting excited!



Tweets about this Brian Webber Whatever your biggest takeaway from this game is I'm all in with any playoff game taking less than three hours to finish 38 seconds ago lyka less than 4 hours to go! good luck with the ticketing today, ph carats! ☺💗 #OdeToYouInManila 7 minutes ago Savi 💔 Me trying to hold back my tears with less than 24 hours into getting my lashes done https://t.co/MF6HxD11yB 9 minutes ago Andrew Rostan With the Oscar nods less than 48 hours away, I have to inform you all that I’ve kind of fallen hard for “I’m Gonna… https://t.co/DJgC7YnOei 11 minutes ago minned || #CLCHobgoblin2020 RT @joiyujin: yall got the hobgoblin perf 500k in 24 hours now please keep that same energy with seungyeon's youtube channel. this literall… 12 minutes ago Betty Crocker😋🧁 RT @MVMajorsTrackXC: Less than 24 hours after playing in a Double Header against West Po @jessiiejesss is into the 55 dash finals with a Re… 13 minutes ago 🐝 RT @barbiefobia: ‘Interlude: Shadow’ is now the most liked comeback trailer in the first 24h, surpassing ‘Intro: Persona’ with 2.6M likes a… 14 minutes ago Dave Cohen In less than 24 hours, Iranian officials changed their story from "The plane had engine failure" to "We shot it dow… https://t.co/yw0K4X29Q4 16 minutes ago