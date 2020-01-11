Iran Admits Its Military 'Unintentionally" Shot Down Ukrainian Jetliner 50 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:46s - Published Iran Admits Its Military 'Unintentionally" Shot Down Ukrainian Jetliner Iran has announced that its military `unintentionally' shot down a Ukrainian jetliner, killing all 176 aboard. The statement Saturday morning blames "human error" for the shootdown. 0

