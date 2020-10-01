1/10/20 SPORTS EXPRESS

Age doesn't matter;the express.

Spencer but first - time for tonight's big game... the new hartford girls basketball team hosted the oneida indians tonight in a tvl battle to see who will remain undefeated in conference play.

-- the spartansre 6 an5 overall an indians are at an impressive 10 and 0 coming into this one.

-- first play of the game, new hartford's zavia jamie with the steal and she takes this one all the way to the rim for the bucket.

-- chelsea the spartans came out hot, here's sophomore kaia henderson forcing an oneida turnover and she makes them pay with the left hand finish.

4-0 spartans.

-- spencer new hartford would jump out to an 8-0 lead to start thiis game.

But the indians would fight their way back.

Sydney lusher to kaylin curro for three!

Ties things up at 8.

-- chelsea they'd be tied at 11 at the end of the first.

Second quarter, henderson with the kick to jamie and gets it back on the baseline and shoots a floater right over her defender.

Great plalay by her.

-- spencer about half way through the second, henderson pushing the ball off of miss, and pulls up from the foul line.

And it's good!

She finished with 27 points.

The spartans would go on to beat the indians 65-59 and hand them their first loss this season and extends their undefeated conference record to 5-0.

Lots to get to tonight...but for now we're going to keep things on the harwood utica academy of science took a trip to sauquoit valley tonight for a boys basketball contest.

The atoms are on the up after snapping their five-game losing streak on tuesday with a win against waterville.

The sauquoit valley indians a looking to break a losing streak of their own, coming in with a 3-5 record.

-- fourth quarter, atoms up 5, junior guard dekwan grant drives baseline and sets up the big man drayton belton who finishes with the soft touch for two more points.

-- spencer six minutes to go in the fourth, junior donald grant forces a steal, and the atoms are out and running.

He gets the ball back in the half court and does a crossover pull-up from the foul line and its good.

Good defense breeds good offense right?

-- chelsea right.

The indians arestaying i, colby jones from the corner for three!

It's money.

It's now a 6- point game.

-- spencer about one minute to go, jones drives in thepaint and kicks it jaron english for the shot from long distance!!

The indians within 5.

-- chelsea this game would go down to the wire and be a battle at the free throw line... the atoms would go onto win this one 66-57.

Spencer at kennedy arena in rome - seventh annual face-off against colon cancer game in honor of former r-f-a coach pete mastracco.

Over 30,000 dollars have been raised towards the cause through this yearly game in coach mastracco's name.

The black knights took on watertown i-h-c.

--- a few minutes into the first - r-f-a goalie isaiah nebush testing out his skills in the outfield as he is able to glove down a puck that tips in the air to halt play.

--- chelsea after teams traded chances - we'd be scoreless in the second.

That is until a power play goal from jake hall - snapping it through from the slot.

Assists to kyle lubey and griffin eychner as the knights go up by one.

--- spencer to the third - cavaliers looking for the equalizer - slapshot from gabe horner at the point...nebush says no and gobbles it up... ...he was perfect in this one making 19 saves on 19 shots - hall's goal would be the difference as rome wins this one 1-0.

Chelsea in more boys ice hockey news, new hartford hosted the auburn maroons where they won 4-2 to extend their streak to three straight.

Clinton hosted skaneatles...where they fell 2-0 dan frank had 22 saves in goal for the warriors.

Spencer in boys basketball, the spartans and indians battled in oneida...new hartford won that one 59-32.

The clinton warriors took on adirondack at home..where they won 73-55 thanks to noah king's 16 points.

Chelsea whitesboro remained unbeaten with a 62-50 win over watertown.

Matt lee had 16 for the warriors.

Central valley academy hosted notre dame...the thunder won 67-62 to improve to 9-1.

Connor trevor dropped 23.

Spencer girls side - the jugglers won this matcp 58-51.

N snyder - hayley heffernan and franchesca laconti each had 13 for notre dame.

Madison beat dolgeville 48-40.

Christa usborne was the high scorer of that one with 16.

We'll have more scores from tonight's action online for you at wktv.com.

Zack macewen back in the lineup after being reassigned from the canucks earlier today - john stevens just acquired from the bridgeport sound tigers also in the lineup.

Former comets captain cal o'reilly back in town - now the captain of the phantoms. --- spencer less than two minutes into this one - comets on a power play.

Justin bailey get the comets on the board.

Wrist shot from above the circles - it's got enough to trickle over the line.

First shot of the game makes it 1-0 utica.

--- chelsea just 86 seconds later - bailey tips a shot from kole lind past alex lyon for his second of the night.

Three shots on goal so far and it's 2-0 comets.

--- spencer phantoms get one back with six minutes to play in the first - no comets game would be complete without a goal by reid boucher.

He sends a rebound off a sven baertschi shot into the back of the net for his league lead tying 23rd of the season.

Utica back up by two.

They'd lead 3-2 after the first.

--- chelsea in the second - just 25 seconds in - ashton sautner feeds jonah gadjovich who puts it past jon-francois beru-be - who came on in relief.

Comets lead by two for the third time.

--- spencer late in the frame - comets fans would lose their hats.

Justin bailey puts in his third of the night off a back door feed from nikolay goldobin... ...bailey's hat trick would lead the way as utica wins its second straight.

This one ended 5-2.

Tomorrow taking on the belleville senators.

This basketball star reacd a career this basketball star reached a career milestone on monday.

Find out more after the break.

Haedyn roberts of the holland patent girls basketball team surpassed the 1,000 career points mark in the teas win ovely erburne-earlville on monday.

While an absolute force onfense multi-dimensional player - averaging a double-double with over 17 points and 14 reboun per gagame.

Defensively - she's also solid where she averages nearly four blocks per contest.

