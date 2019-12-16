Cleveland Beats Bradley Central in Wrestling

Bradley central.

Big crowd for the big match.

Blue raiders cael laxton versus austin lynn to get the party started.

Laxton driving that shoulder into the mat.

And he gets the pin.

6-0 cleveland.

Then the blue raiders nate schilling is ready to launch.

He slams knox watson, and watson is in trouble.

Look at his face.

Schilling pins watson in just 32 seconds.

Next up for cleveland, zach brezna.

He's working for a pin.

Brezna gives the ref a good look, and whammo.

Blue raiders opened the match with four straight pins to go up 24-0.

Fans wondering who will strike for the bears.

How bout tyrone mcdonald.

He wrestled up from 170 to 195 pounds.

Mcdonald doesn't get a pin, but he gets the win over riley harris.

Bears try to mount a comeback.

Heavyweight division, and bradley's austin mcclure knows he's about to land a pin.

But cleveland was just too strong.

They beat their rival 42-27.

One of tennessee's