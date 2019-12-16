Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Cleveland Beats Bradley Central in Wrestling

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published < > Embed
Cleveland Beats Bradley Central in WrestlingCleveland Beats Bradley Central in Wrestling
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Cleveland Beats Bradley Central in Wrestling

Bradley central.

Big crowd for the big match.

Blue raiders cael laxton versus austin lynn to get the party started.

Laxton driving that shoulder into the mat.

And he gets the pin.

6-0 cleveland.

Then the blue raiders nate schilling is ready to launch.

He slams knox watson, and watson is in trouble.

Look at his face.

Schilling pins watson in just 32 seconds.

Next up for cleveland, zach brezna.

He's working for a pin.

Brezna gives the ref a good look, and whammo.

Blue raiders opened the match with four straight pins to go up 24-0.

Fans wondering who will strike for the bears.

How bout tyrone mcdonald.

He wrestled up from 170 to 195 pounds.

Mcdonald doesn't get a pin, but he gets the win over riley harris.

Bears try to mount a comeback.

Heavyweight division, and bradley's austin mcclure knows he's about to land a pin.

But cleveland was just too strong.

They beat their rival 42-27.

One of tennessee's




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cleveland Beats Bradley Central [Video]Cleveland Beats Bradley Central

Cleveland Beats Bradley Central

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.