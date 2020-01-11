Global  

Streets get slick as winter storm hits Kansas City

Kansas City area residents began preparing themselves Friday for an impending winter storm expected to bring everything from rain, freezing rain, sleet and eventually snow to the metro.
CANCELED.THAT FLIGHT IS EXPECTEDTO ARRIVE JUST BEFOREMIDNIGHT.THE WEATHER ISN'T JUSTIMPACTING TRAVELERS INTHE AIR...MULTIPLE CRASHES ARENOW POPPING UP ACROSSTHE METRO...NEAR BRIDGES ANDOVERPASSES.RIGHT NOW -- OVERLANDPARK POLICE AREWORKING A THREEVEHICLE CRASH ON THEFLYOVER BRIDGE FROM I-35 TO 69 HIGHWAY.POLICE SAY ONE PERSONIS INJURED.THEY TOLD 41 ACTIONNEWS -- THE ROAD IS ASHEET OF ICE.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER SARAH PLAKEJOINS US LIVE FROMSTORM TRACKER IN THENORTHLAND.SARAH -- HOW ARE THEROADS?As usual, the weather in themetro went from 60 degreesto ..

This..

In just 24hours..and could look like this bySaturday morning."We stopped by KCK and ayou can see there is nobodyout on these streets, they'reemptying a little more by theminute.

We talked to somefolks trying to find the neareststore to get stocked up,because they are not goingout this weekend once thesnow comes down.

""Lord let me get home beforeit snows.""We just got through comingfrom the grocery store and itwas no food left on theshelves hardly.

We went totwo stores."The Family Dollar on 7th wasbusy..

With people like RonnaCollins making a last minutestop for baking goods.Lemon cheesecakes, yeahthat's my specialty.Cheesecakes and pies.Any time you want!And here we are, we camedown to downtown OverlandPark where the imminentweather really hasn't stoppedtoo many people from gettinga bite to eat or something todrink.

I had to put on my bigcoat because the temp iscontinuing to drop and we seesome of this drizzle starting tofreeze.And for some people like LanzHeath, the weather is a greatopportunity to make somemoney..I'm putting down salt so whenthe sleet and stuff comesdown it wont ice over, theparking lot.City crews were waiting for therain to stop before theyheaded out for the night to saltthe streets.And in downtown KC lots ofpeople are still out and about.Seeing a lot of people come infrom out of town, they madethis trip for a reason to cometo the chiefs game.

So they'renot letting any snow rain stopthem from having a good time.I'm new here, I've never seenan ice storm so I have no ideawhat people are talking about.But I'll believe it when I seeitalright.We come in from Utah, cometo the chiefs game on Sunday.Yeah, go chiefs.

I mean, theybetter win.ADLIB ABOUT CONDITIONSSARAH PLAKE, 41 ACTIONNEWSTHANKS, SARAH.BEFORE YOU LEAVETOMORROW --YOU CAN CHECK THEROADS IN YOURNEIGHBORHOOD.SEVERAL CITIES HAVEMAPS SIMILAR TO THIS ONEFROM KANSAS CITY.IT SHOWS YOU WHICHSTREETS HAVE BEENTREATED AND HOW LONGAGO.GREEN MEANS A VEHICLEPASSED IN THE LAST FOURHOURS.YELLOW IS BETWEENFOUR TO EIGHT HOURS.WE HAVE A LINK TO THESEMAPS O




