Iran admits it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian plane

Iran admits it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian plane

Iran admits it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian plane

Government statement blames 'human error' for the incident that left 176 people killed many of them Iranian citizens.
Iran brought down Ukrainian plane, says it was human error (3rd Ld)

Tehran, Jan 11 (IANS) Iran on Saturday admitted that its armed forces had downed the Ukrainian...
Iran says it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian plane

Iran says it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian planeIran has announced its military 'unintentionally' shot down a Ukrainian jetliner, killing all 176...
Iran admits it shot down Ukrainian aircraft due to 'human error' | OneIndia News [Video]Iran admits it shot down Ukrainian aircraft due to 'human error' | OneIndia News

In a big admission, Iran has said that it mistakenly shot down the Ukrainian plane which crashed near the Tehran airport killing all 176 people on board. After days of denying claims that it was..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:28Published

Iran says it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian passenger plane [Video]Iran says it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian passenger plane

The statement came Saturday morning and blamed "``human error'' for the disaster.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:45Published

