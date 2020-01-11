Iran admits it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian plane 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 13:29s - Published Iran admits it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian plane Government statement blames 'human error' for the incident that left 176 people killed many of them Iranian citizens.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Aakarsh 🇮🇳 RT @amritabhinder: 'Disastrous mistake': Iran admits it shot down Ukrainian plane ✈️ Why isn’t any mainstream media speaking about this?… 3 seconds ago b0nniewxq RT @CNN: BREAKING: Iran admits it shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane unintentionally, according to Iranian state TV. 176 people died in… 8 seconds ago Abdul Wahid 'Disastrous mistake': Iran admits it shot down Ukrainian plane @AJENews https://t.co/e6Miqob873 10 seconds ago Angry bread RT @AJEnglish: Iran gov't admits it "unintentionally" shot down Ukraine plane that left 176 dead https://t.co/fnMCXh3eJQ https://t.co/mzryQ… 17 seconds ago 🇺🇸MarebearPatriot 🇺🇸 RT @BreakingF24: 🔴 BREAKING - Iran admits it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian passenger plane, according to state TV https://t.co/w9Ly… 19 seconds ago Fafa Mukuru💦 RT @cnnbrk: Iran admits it shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane unintentionally, according to Iranian state TV. 176 people died in the cra… 28 seconds ago Matt Irasga 🇵🇭 RT @cnnphilippines: BREAKING: Iran admits it shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane unintentionally, according to Iranian state TV. 176 peop… 36 seconds ago Paul Anforth RT @RitaPanahi: After repeated denials the Iranian regime admits that it shot down Ukrainian passenger plane. https://t.co/9augWe1i5v 38 seconds ago