Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Maria Gubnitsky: Red Cross volunteer says she arrived in Puerto Rico just hours before aftershock

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:53s - Published < > Embed
Maria Gubnitsky: Red Cross volunteer says she arrived in Puerto Rico just hours before aftershock

Maria Gubnitsky: Red Cross volunteer says she arrived in Puerto Rico just hours before aftershock

Local volunteers with the Red Cross landed in Puerto Rico less than two hours before Friday’s aftershock.

It was a nearly immediate reminder of what they are there to do.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Red Cross sending health care professional volunteers to Puerto Rico [Video]Red Cross sending health care professional volunteers to Puerto Rico

Red Cross volunteers are answering the call to serve those impacted by recent earthquakes in Puerto Rico. Health care professionals from South Florida are flying to San Juan to meet with a team of..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:51Published

Homes and schools demolished by the 6.4-magnitude earthquake in Puerto Rico [Video]Homes and schools demolished by the 6.4-magnitude earthquake in Puerto Rico

Homes and schools are demolished from the 6.4-magnitude earthquake in Guánica, Puerto Rico, on Tuesday morning (January 7). A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico and was followed three..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.