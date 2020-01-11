Iran admits it shot down Ukrainian aircraft due to 'human error' | OneIndia News

In a big admission, Iran has said that it mistakenly shot down the Ukrainian plane which crashed near the Tehran airport killing all 176 people on board.

After days of denying claims that it was responsible for the accident, Iran finally confessed as international pressure built on the country and evidence was produced indicating that a missile hit the Ukrainian aircraft causing it to crash a few moments afterwards.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani tweeted about the findings calling the accident a 'great tragedy and inexcusable mistake'.

