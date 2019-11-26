Global  

Missouri Western falls to Washburn in MIAA play

Missouri Western falls to Washburn in MIAA play
Missouri Western falls to Washburn in MIAA play

Know if there's a man alive that will match sundance wicks outfits...==== men trying to go on the road pick up an miaa win..milhollin for three..

He goes for 22 on the night...=== little later will eames from three... griffons fighting and battling with washburn... but washburn carries a 10-point lead to the break..

46-36... griffons score 40 in the second half..

But so does washburn... icabods finish with a 10-point win... 86-76...




