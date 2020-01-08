Andrew Pierce rows with professor who argues Meghan and Harry are "bullied by the press" 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: LBC - Duration: 07:17s - Published Andrew Pierce rows with professor who argues Meghan and Harry are "bullied by the press" Andrew Pierce rows with professor who argues Meghan and Harry are "bullied by the press"

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Mike Tyrrell RT @LBC: Andrew Pierce got into a heated row with a journalism professor who thinks Meghan and Harry have been bullied by the national pres… 4 minutes ago LBC Andrew Pierce got into a heated row with a journalism professor who thinks Meghan and Harry have been bullied by th… https://t.co/3f6FxT9TZ1 2 hours ago