Kochi illegal flat complexes razed in controlled explosions| OneIndia News

At least 350 posh flat complexes in Kerala's Kochi are being brought down in controlled explosions over the course of 2 days from today.

The flats are located alongside a lake in Kochi's upscale Maradu area and were set to be demolished after the Supreme Court in September 2019 ordered the same as the flat complexes were built in violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone norms.