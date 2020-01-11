Luxury apartments demolished in southern India for violating regulations

Two luxury apartment complexes in southern India were demolished today (January 11th) by controlled explosion for violating planning regulations.

In total, more than 350 flats - which housed around 240 families - in the coastal city of Kochi will be brought crashing down from today as the Kerala government carries out one of the largest demolition drives in India involving residential complexes.

The exercise comes after the Supreme Court ordered the demolition of four residential buildings in a posh lakeside location in the city over violation of coastal regulation norms.