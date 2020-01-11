Moyes dumbfounded by handball laws 43 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:41s - Published Moyes dumbfounded by handball laws West Ham manager David Moyes says 'no one is enjoying' the strict handball laws after his side's equalising goal was ruled out in Friday's defeat at Sheffield United. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this