Conte: I wanted Zlatan at Chelsea

Chelsea FC News Conte claims Chelsea wanted to sign Zlatan from Man Utd https://t.co/zcABfdPOJJ 4 hours ago

Omobolaji Ajose RT @talkchelsea: Conte has revealed how he wanted to sign Ibrahimovic while at #Chelsea..👀 https://t.co/oAySjNTuBs 23 hours ago

Talk Chelsea Conte has revealed how he wanted to sign Ibrahimovic while at #Chelsea..👀 https://t.co/oAySjNTuBs 23 hours ago

DADA BA♂️ RT @Sport_Witness: Zlatan Ibrahimovic | Antonio Conte says he tried to sign the player for Chelsea. https://t.co/tU9itxesYI #cfc 1 day ago

Chelsea FC News Antonio Conte says he wanted Zlatan Ibrahimovic signed at Chelsea https://t.co/X3jvM1Apem https://t.co/1VKJqaXTwf 1 day ago

Sport Witness Zlatan Ibrahimovic | Antonio Conte says he tried to sign the player for Chelsea. https://t.co/tU9itxesYI #cfc 1 day ago