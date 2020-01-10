Global  

Iran admits ‘unintentionally’ shooting down Ukrainian jet

Iran has announced that its military “unintentionally” shot down the Ukrainian passenger jet that crashed earlier this week, killing all 176 aboard.

The plane was shot down early on Wednesday, hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on two military bases housing US troops in Iraq in retaliation for the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in an American airstrike in Baghdad.
Iran plane crash site cleared of debris

CBS News visited the location in Iran where a Ukrainian jet crashed. Just days after the tragedy, the...
CBS News - Published

Iran plane crash: Ukrainian jet was 'unintentionally' shot down - state TV

Iran had so far denied responsibility for Wednesday's Ukrainian plane crash, which killed 176 people.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •Deutsche WelleCBS News



nick10469

nick10469 Iran admits shooting down Ukrainian plane and killing 176 civilians. After deniel after deniel https://t.co/eRDlkAi3zW 10 seconds ago

muumi_tweets

Ⓜ️uumi🕷️McBot🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿❄️🌊🦋🍑 RT @guardian: Iran admits 'unintentionally' shooting down Ukrainian airliner https://t.co/32JTsPZ49L 15 seconds ago

MachuksO

Machuks Okonkwor RT @Amaka_Ekwo: Iran admits 'unintentionally' shooting down plane https://t.co/qXx7OeY4Xv 29 seconds ago

JimBennettNL

Jim Bennett Iran admits 'unintentionally' shooting down Ukrainian airliner https://t.co/pkQlyyCred Admitting error Iranian lead… https://t.co/p4HEVfg068 38 seconds ago

imray_ian

ian imray RT @MoggMentum: Iran admits shooting down Ukrainian plane and killing 176 civilians. https://t.co/UtrXEMY6qq 43 seconds ago

BoningMugger

The truth is never wrong. #Brexit #WTO RT @DVATW: It’s still early 2020 and Trump has shown Iran to be a paper tiger, incompetent and to be pitied. The sooner Iranians rise up an… 1 minute ago

Grant_Showbiz

Just Like Mike RT @GuidoFawkes: Iran admits responsibility for unintentionally shooting down Ukrainian plane https://t.co/UH6noQqoca 1 minute ago

MwanikiMureithi

Isaac Mureithi RT @LoxionHub: BREAKING | Iran admits to unintentionally shooting the Ukraine airliner on Wednesday, 8th January. All 176 passengers died.… 1 minute ago


Some debris moved from Iran crash site to airport hangar -Canada FM [Video]Some debris moved from Iran crash site to airport hangar -Canada FM

Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says he 'understood' that some of the debris from the Ukrainian airliner crash in Tehran has been moved to a hangar at the airport to reconstruct..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:47Published

New videos show aftermath of Ukrainian plane crash in Iran [Video]New videos show aftermath of Ukrainian plane crash in Iran

Eyewitness videos from the aftermath of the Ukrainian Airlines crash that killed 176 people on board, filmed on January 8th, were shared anonymously with Reuters.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:14Published

