Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Chiefs' Pennel ready to represent Kansas City in playoffs

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:20s - Published < > Embed
Chiefs' Pennel ready to represent Kansas City in playoffs

Chiefs' Pennel ready to represent Kansas City in playoffs

Don't believe the back of his football card: This is Mike Pennel's second stint in Kansas City.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

StricklyMeg

Megan Strickland RT @41actionnews: Chiefs defensive tackle Mike Pennel is no stranger to Kansas City, even though he's only been with the team for part of t… 1 day ago

41actionnews

41 Action News Chiefs defensive tackle Mike Pennel is no stranger to Kansas City, even though he's only been with the team for par… https://t.co/EyopGvmiUj 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Chiefs safety Jordan Lucas has special connection with Texans coach Bill O'Brien [Video]Chiefs safety Jordan Lucas has special connection with Texans coach Bill O'Brien

Jordan Lucas has allegiances to both head coaches on the sidelines Sunday for the AFC Divisional Round at Arrowhead Stadium. He plays for Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid and played for Houston..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:10Published

Chiefs game plan for winter storm this weekend [Video]Chiefs game plan for winter storm this weekend

The Chiefs are watching the weather along with the rest of the Kansas City area as a winter storm moves through, formulating a game plan ahead of the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday at Arrowhead..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:27Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.