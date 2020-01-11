Chiefs' Pennel ready to represent Kansas City in playoffs 11 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:20s - Published Chiefs' Pennel ready to represent Kansas City in playoffs Don't believe the back of his football card: This is Mike Pennel's second stint in Kansas City.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Megan Strickland RT @41actionnews: Chiefs defensive tackle Mike Pennel is no stranger to Kansas City, even though he's only been with the team for part of t… 1 day ago 41 Action News Chiefs defensive tackle Mike Pennel is no stranger to Kansas City, even though he's only been with the team for par… https://t.co/EyopGvmiUj 1 day ago