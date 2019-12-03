Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Haitham bin Tariq sworn in as Oman's new sultan

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:27s - Published < > Embed
Haitham bin Tariq sworn in as Oman's new sultanThe former culture minister has been named as successor to late Sultan Qaboos.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Haitham bin Tareq proclaimed Oman's new Sultan -- Defense Council

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, Jan 11 (KUNA) -- The Omani Defense Council announced on...
MENAFN.com - Published

Cousin of late Oman sultan appointed new ruler

Oman announced on Saturday that culture minister Haitham bin Tariq Al Said has been named as the new...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

renoldsvan

✨🀄️Renolds Sam🐾🍀🀄️✨ RT @TheNationalUAE: Oman's new ruler Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, makes his first speech in front of the Royal Family Council in Musca… 3 minutes ago

ImranDev3

Imran Dev RT @TRTWorldNow: Let's take a look at Haitham bin Tariq al Said’s career who has sworn in as the new ruler of Oman https://t.co/CzZc5GUTb9 5 minutes ago

LouiseGhislaine

Louise G. RT @nelainedahlia93: Following the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, Sultan of Oman, a new sultan has been sworn in in front of the royal… 5 minutes ago

rupertbu

Rupert Bumfrey Breaking: His Majesty Haitham bin Tariq sworn in as new Sultan of #Oman https://t.co/z0ofsci0cC 6 minutes ago

richieedet

Young pac RT @AJENews: Haitham bin Tariq sworn in as Oman's new sultan https://t.co/virICXy6Yn 8 minutes ago

latestly

LatestLY #HaithambinTariq Cousin of Late #Oman Sultan #QaboosbinSaid al Said Sworn in as New Ruler https://t.co/Mv4ubB4I5y 8 minutes ago

TheWorldnews143

The World News Haitham bin Tariq sworn in as Oman’s new sultan | GCC News https://t.co/GiHcCV1uq1 https://t.co/lLDdm4lPZ0 9 minutes ago

AbdiwahabSheik7

Abdiwahab Sheikh Abdisamad Haitham bin Tariq sworn in as Oman's new sultan https://t.co/Ypj8UtlDJU 9 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Prince William lands in Oman [Video]Prince William lands in Oman

Prince William lands in Oman as part of his four-day tour of the Middle East. The Duke of Cambridge sat down with His Highness Sayyid Haitham bin Tariq Al Said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.