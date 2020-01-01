General Naravane: Army ready to bring PoK into India if Parliament orders| OneIndia news
General Naravane: Army ready to bring PoK into India if Parliament orders| OneIndia news
Army chief General Naravane says forces ready to bring back PoK if Parliament orders, Chief of Defence Staff General Rawat sets to work on 100-day goals, Amit Shah blames Opposition for anarchy, Iran admits to 'human error' in bringing down civilian aircraft that killed 176 passengers, Kochi's Maradu flats razed in controlled explosions and more news
In his first interview after taking over as the Chief of Army Staff, Army Chief General MM Naravane sent a stern warning to Pakistan. He said that India reserves the right to preemptively strike at the..