Shahid Kapoor gets injured while shooting for 'Jersey'

Shahid Kapoor gets injured while shooting for 'Jersey'

Shahid Kapoor gets injured while shooting for 'Jersey'

Actor Shahid Kapoor got injured while playing cricket during a shooting sequence for "Jersey" here.
Jersey: Shahid Kapoor injures himself while shooting for his cricket portions

It's not uncommon for actors to get injured on the sets of their films while shooting. Shah Rukh Khan...
Shahid Kapoor to start shooting for 'Jersey' on Dec 13

Despite being unwell, actor Shahid Kapoor will start shooting for his next project "Jersey" on December 13.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:26Published

Shahid Kapoor: Cried four times after watching 'Jersey'

Actor Shahid Kapoor, who next will be seen on screen in the Bollywood remake of the Telugu hit "Jersey", says he cried four times after watching the original film because he could relate to the central..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 02:22Published

