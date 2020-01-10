Duchess Meghan's fashion deals?

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry could secure a number of fashion deals now they plan to step down as "senior" royal figures and want to become "financially independent".



Recent related videos from verified sources The Duchess of Sussex has flown back to Canada The Duchess of Sussex has flown back to Canada She and her husband Prince Harry arrived back in the UK earlier this week following a six-week break in Vancouver but following their shock announcement.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:09Published 17 hours ago Madame Tussauds Removes Harry and Meghan From Royal Family Display Madame Tussauds Removes Harry and Meghan From Royal Family Display. The London location of the famous wax museum announced the change Thursday. As two of our most popular and well-loved figures they.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 00:54Published 19 hours ago