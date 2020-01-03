Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Jennifer Lopez films ad for Super Bowl

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:06s - Published < > Embed
Jennifer Lopez films ad for Super Bowl

Jennifer Lopez films ad for Super Bowl

Jennifer Lopez has been spotted filming an advert for this year's Super Bowl alongside her fiancé Alex Rodriguez.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Going to give the 'Best super bowl show ever': Jennifer Lopez

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 3 (ANI): American singer and actor Jennifer Lopez seemed all set for her...
Sify - Published Also reported by •WorldNews


Jennifer Lopez on sharing stage with Shakira at 2020 Super Bowl: It's going to be a great show

Singer Jennifer Lopez, who will be performing at the 2020 Super Bowl show at the Hard Rock Stadium in...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Sify



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kesha wants to sing National Anthem at Super Bowl [Video]Kesha wants to sing National Anthem at Super Bowl

Kesha wants to sing the American National Anthem at the Super Bowl, as she says it's one of her "crazy big dreams".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:39Published

'Hustlers' director working on potential Broadway adaptation [Video]'Hustlers' director working on potential Broadway adaptation

Hustlers director Lorene Scafaria has set her sights on Broadway by developing a theatre adaptation of Jennifer Lopez's hit stripper drama.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.