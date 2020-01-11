Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Tubes meets Jose Mourinho

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 03:50s - Published < > Embed
Tubes meets Jose Mourinho

Tubes meets Jose Mourinho

Soccer AM's Tubes meets Jose Mourinho to talk happiness levels, what he learned working for Sky Sports, and how he got out of his initiation song.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Moore2Jordan

Jordan Moore RT @SoccerAM: 🔥 SOCCER AM TOMORROW 🔥 ⚽ @pennant83 🎸 @thecourteeners 🎤 @Jay1Official_ performing live PLUS 🥅 @JimmyBullard vs @Miralem_P… 10 hours ago

SoccerAM

Soccer AM 🔥 SOCCER AM TOMORROW 🔥 ⚽ @pennant83 🎸 @thecourteeners 🎤 @Jay1Official_ performing live PLUS 🥅 @JimmyBullard vs… https://t.co/bACRI8nUYU 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.