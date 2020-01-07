Global  

How will fires affect Australian Open?

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:50s
How hard will it be to play in Melbourne affected by heat and bushfire smoke?

Sky News' Jacquie Beltrao investigates and talks to tennis star Laura Robson.
Australia: Firefighters race against time before heatwave

Firefighters are working around the clock as temperatures and winds are expected to pick up,...
Deutsche Welle - Published

Australia fires: Katie Swan on 'devastating' bushfires in country

British number six Katie Swan tells BBC Sport about preparing for the Australian Open in the midst of...
BBC Sport - Published


Tweets about this

DPrattypus

Duckbilled Prattypus RT @1pascalphilippe: Giant #bushfires will affect marine life. https://t.co/1NbcMrkxa3 "One of the biggest worries is that the influx of nu… 11 minutes ago

1pascalphilippe

BluePost Giant #bushfires will affect marine life. https://t.co/1NbcMrkxa3 "One of the biggest worries is that the influx of… https://t.co/FNG4LAN5WM 12 minutes ago

AssocTourismHE

ATHE RT @jmcheer1: How climate change and bush fires will affect holidays. "What’s truly absurd is the business-as-usual approach that sees tho… 3 days ago

JakeCarney00

Carnivalization RT @ccohanlon: "We have created the fire equivalent of an ice age. The latest round of Australian fires will stop at the country’s shores.… 4 days ago

MarjorieGarante

🐨Marj 🌏 RT @myer051: “We have created the fire equivalent of an ice age. The latest round of Australian fires will stop at the country’s shores. Th… 4 days ago

terrenceclinton

Terry Clinton RT @UTS_Business: Will Australia remain a popular destination in 2020? How will the fires affect our #tourism industry? UTS tourism expert… 4 days ago

UTS_Business

UTS Business School Will Australia remain a popular destination in 2020? How will the fires affect our #tourism industry? UTS tourism e… https://t.co/VXLFltKZxs 4 days ago

myer051

💧🐨🐨🐨Michael Myer “We have created the fire equivalent of an ice age. The latest round of Australian fires will stop at the country’s… https://t.co/WLG68eyeL3 4 days ago

