21 injured in bus truck collision in UP Kannauj



Tweets about this Julie Wootton-Greener Update: Motorcycle vs. truck collision. The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital with “serious, but cur… https://t.co/n9CxnlUKZF 19 minutes ago Devdiscourse Maha: Six of family killed, two injured in car-truck collision https://t.co/uhJnYXKhPR 6 hours ago ICD-10 Occupant of animal-drawn vehicle injured in collision with car, pick-up truck, van, heavy transport vehicle or bus, initial encounter 7 hours ago SPS RT @_ArriveAlive: Biker seriously injured following a collision involving a truck, motorcycle and vehicle in Pinetown https://t.co/6eZTjer… 3 days ago EverythingGP One arrested, none injured in a vehicle collision late Monday night between a car and a dump truck #gpab… https://t.co/P0f3spSvVW 3 days ago 96.3 Reach FM One man arrested after collision with dump truck, no one injured - Reach FM #gpab https://t.co/t1qnWOYL9p 3 days ago Northern Marble And Granite Co RT @BrittanyCTV: This angers me! We have move over laws for a reason. Incidents like this should never happen! Whether it's emergency perso… 3 days ago Arrive Alive Biker seriously injured following a collision involving a truck, motorcycle and vehicle in Pinetown… https://t.co/iTZwHbZvfN 3 days ago