Raspberry Pi 4 CRT VR Headset

Video Credit: The Ben Heck Show - Duration: 14:21s - Published < > Embed
What would virtual reality be like if flat panel display technology were never invented?

In this project, Andy uses a pair of CRTs and the Raspberry Pi 4 to build a VR headset with stereoscopic 3D, 3DOF head tracking, and custom, browser-based software.

It may not be practical but it's definitely unique and guaranteed to have no screen door effect
