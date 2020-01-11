Tornadoes hit Missouri, Oklahoma, as severe storms move east on January 11, 2020 < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:52s - Published Tornadoes hit Missouri, Oklahoma, as severe storms move east Authorities in Louisiana say three people have died after severe storms swept across parts of the Gulf Coast and Southeast U.S. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Recent related news from verified sources Severe weather threatens 90 million Americans Severe weather, including snow and ice, is threatening 90 million Americans on Thursday morning....

CBS News - Published 7 hours ago





You Might Like

Tweets about this