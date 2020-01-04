Global  

Anti-war protesters march through central London

Anti-war protesters marched through central London on Saturday to call for "de-escalation in the Middle East" following the US killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.
"The situation remains extremely volatile and the anti-war movement needs to be out on the streets in force this Saturday," said the website of the Stop The War Coalition, which organised the march.




