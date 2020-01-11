Global  

Did Meghan Markle Ink A Deal With Disney?

According to Reuters, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, may have inked a deal with Disney.

On Saturday, the London-based Times reported that Prince Harry's wife agreed to record a voiceover for Disney in return for the company making a donation to a charity that protects elephants.

On Wednesday, Markle and her husband, Britain’s Prince Harry announced that they would be stepping back from their royal roles to spend more time in North America.

Their joint Instagram statement also said that they desire to be financially independent.

Although there are no more details about the voiceover, Disney would make a donation to the charity, Elephants Without Borders, in return.

No comments yet from Disney or Meghan Markle's spokesperson.
