Mamata meets PM Modi, asks to rethink on Citizenship Act| OneIndia News

Mamata meets PM Modi, asks to rethink on Citizenship Act| OneIndia News

Mamata meets PM Modi, asks to rethink on Citizenship Act| OneIndia News

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee met PM Modi today while he was visiting Kolkata.

At the meeting, Mamata said she requested PM Modi to withdraw NRC, CAA and NPR.

Watch to know how the Prime Minister responded.
