Did Meghan Markle Ink A Deal With Disney?

Did Meghan Markle Ink A Deal With Disney?

Did Meghan Markle Ink A Deal With Disney?

According to Reuters, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, may have inked a deal with Disney.

On Saturday, the London-based Times reported that Prince Harry's wife agreed to record a voiceover for Disney in return for the company making a donation to a charity that protects elephants.

On Wednesday, Markle and her husband, Britain’s Prince Harry announced that they would be stepping back from their royal roles to spend more time in North America.
Did Meghan Markle Ink A Deal With Disney?

