The Fillmore Music Venue Opens On February 12 16 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:54s - Published The Fillmore Music Venue Opens On February 12 The Fillmore music venue is one month away from its grand opening in Minneapolis' North Loop, Jennifer Mayerle reports (2:54). WCCO Saturday Morning — January 11, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Joey Vendetta RT @Michael_Rapino: Live Nation's ambitious new two-story, 1,850-capacity music venue the Fillmore Minneapolis opens this week in the shado… 1 day ago Michael Rapino Live Nation's ambitious new two-story, 1,850-capacity music venue the Fillmore Minneapolis opens this week in the s… https://t.co/4A6ZyY8QrF 1 day ago