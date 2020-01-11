Global  

The Fillmore Music Venue Opens On February 12

The Fillmore Music Venue Opens On February 12

The Fillmore Music Venue Opens On February 12

The Fillmore music venue is one month away from its grand opening in Minneapolis' North Loop, Jennifer Mayerle reports (2:54).

WCCO Saturday Morning — January 11, 2020
0
