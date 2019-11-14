No One Dies Alone at IU Health Arnett

Arnett is making sure no one dies alone.

But first- the hospital needs volunteers to make it happen.

News 18's isabella caruso joins us live in studio this morning.

Isabella you spoke with program officials at the hospital.

What did they say is the goal of this program?

To make sure no one is alone during their last moments of life.

The "no one dies alone' program is for patients who do not have any family.

Volunteers- called compassionate companions- will step in to fill that role so dying patients are not alone.

As a volunteer- all that you are asked is to be present.

You wouldn't be volunteering regularly- just on an as-needed basis.

Program officials say in a patient's last days, the goal is comfort.

Volunteers will work in shifts so the patient has someone at their side 24 hours a day until they pass.

(nay-deen) nadine cline says great volunteers would be someone who has experienced death of a loved one.

Cline explains that nurses can't always be at a patient's side 24/7.

Volunteers won't know the patient they are comforting, but at least that patient won't be alone at the end of their life.

Patients in the last couple days of life might not be able to respond or be involved necessarily, but that doesn't mean that having that somebody near them doesn't give them comfort.

Iu health arnett in lafayette is the second iu hospital to implement this program.

The only other iu hospital that has the program is ball memorial in muncie.

If you are interested in volunteering, there is an informational meeting this monday on january 13th.

It will take place at the hospital in room ag411.

That meeting is at 5:30 p.m.

You can find more information on our website wlfi dot com.

Isabella caruso news 18.

