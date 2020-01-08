Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Harry And Meghan Future Talks With Royals Going Well

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:34s - Published < > Embed
Harry And Meghan Future Talks With Royals Going Well

Harry And Meghan Future Talks With Royals Going Well

According to Reuters, talks about Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's future plans are going well.

On Saturday, a royal source said that the royal family should reach an agreement within days, not weeks.

Although details of the new arrangements are still private and being ironed out, officials spent Friday holding behind-the-scenes meetings.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Senior royals demand a 'workable solution' for Harry and Meghan's future

Senior royals have asked aides to work "at pace" with governments and Prince Harry and Meghan's...
SBS - Published

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Step Down as Senior Royals, Moving to Canada

This is huge ... Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are doing something unheard of in the Royal Family --...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesFrance 24Denver PostJapan TodayFOXNews.comTamworth HeraldWorldNews



You Might Like


Tweets about this

LeopoldusEsq

Brandon Leopoldus Talks on future of Harry and Meghan going well, royal source says https://t.co/OIUfZNQfC6 https://t.co/2mRysTDbWF 1 minute ago

16Scmanish

Manish Kumar BBC News - Prince Harry and Meghan: Talks 'progressing well' over couple's future https://t.co/ilhJaMQBXF 21 minutes ago

SaltySandlapper

Salty Q Sandlapper A deal with Disney you say? 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 Talks on future of Harry and Meghan going well, royal source says https://t.co/btUqE8iIr5 21 minutes ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Talks on future of Harry and Meghan going well, royal source says https://t.co/tDJnusumGG 21 minutes ago

WAIRNetworks

WAIR Networks Published a new WAIR Report FILE PHOTO: Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex re.... https://t.co/aOKyMaKLwm #keepitlockd 30 minutes ago

BobbyGvegas

Bobby Gladd The most useless bit of "news" EVAH... "BBC News - Prince Harry and Meghan: Talks 'progressing well' over couple's… https://t.co/eGuX83FAj4 36 minutes ago

brandonpromo

Brandon Thompson Talks on future of Harry and Meghan going well, royal source says https://t.co/KZlOgqnZvj #reuters #entertainment… https://t.co/ZXGTCQNs9d 39 minutes ago

wds08

CaseClosed RT @NST_Online: #NSTworld: Officials spent Friday holding behind-the-scenes meetings about new arrangements for #PrinceHarry and #MeghanMar… 49 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Duchess Meghan's fashion deals? [Video]Duchess Meghan's fashion deals?

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry could secure a number of fashion deals now they plan to step down as "senior" royal figures and want to become "financially independent".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:36Published

Many Think The Backlash Against Meghan Markle May Be Rooted In Racism [Video]Many Think The Backlash Against Meghan Markle May Be Rooted In Racism

From the moment Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their relationship known, many Brits didn't like her. Some UK citizens sent a clear message that a biracial, divorced American actress, was not..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.