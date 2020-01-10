Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Iran Says It 'Unintentionally' Shot Down Ukrainian Airplane

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:10s - Published < > Embed
Iran Says It 'Unintentionally' Shot Down Ukrainian Airplane

Iran Says It 'Unintentionally' Shot Down Ukrainian Airplane

Iran's Revolutionary Guard acknowledged on Saturday it accidentally shot down a Ukrainian International Airlines passenger jet this week, killing all 176 aboard.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Iran Says It ‘Unintentionally’ Shot Down Ukrainian Airplane

Iran's Revolutionary Guard acknowledged on Saturday it accidentally shot down a Ukrainian...
CBS 2 - Published Also reported by •SifyBusiness Insider


Boeing 737 downing by missile possible, but unconfirmed, says Ukrainian President

Kiev [Ukraine], Jan 10 (Sputnik/ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday that the...
Sify - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

KeepLVGreat

Keillii Girl Kato RT @koigi3: Iran admits to 'unintentionally' shooting down Ukrainian plane, says it mistook aircraft for hostile target https://t.co/wfrFe9… 7 seconds ago

CertifiedShiaa

ᴍᴏʜꜱɪɴ ᴀʙʙᴀꜱ ☫♰☬✡ૐ RT @AFP: #UPDATE Iran President Hassan Rouhani said a military probe into the tragedy had found "missiles fired due to human error" brought… 9 seconds ago

rudy_trader50

akaRudy Iran says it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukraine passenger jet https://t.co/aRETOTo8XQ via @Yahoo 32 seconds ago

wQQn

w : [ -Q-o-Q- ] : n RT @AFP: #UPDATE Iran said Saturday it "unintentionally" shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet, killing all 176 people on board, in an abrupt… 41 seconds ago

MayIrmamay14

IM ex-GOP🍑no DM RT @NatashaBertrand: TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian state TV, citing a military statement, says the country ‘unintentionally’ shot down a Ukra… 45 seconds ago

rubbyherlambang

Rubby Herlambang RT @Reuters: Iran acknowledged that it unintentionally shot down the Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed near Tehran's Imam Khomeini Air… 47 seconds ago

JohnCarltonKing

John 🌐 RT @hxhassan: Iranian general says they had 10 seconds to decide if they wanted to shoot what could‘ve been a cruise missile & unintentiona… 53 seconds ago

randi_media

72 VIRGINS. RT @TarekFatah: Iran, the country that can't organize a funeral without killing 50 of its own citizens, now admits, it 'unintentionally' sh… 55 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Iran admits ‘unintentionally’ shooting down Ukrainian jet [Video]Iran admits ‘unintentionally’ shooting down Ukrainian jet

Iran has announced that its military “unintentionally” shot down the Ukrainian passenger jet that crashed earlier this week, killing all 176 aboard. The plane was shot down early on Wednesday,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published

Iran says its forces brought down Ukranian plane in error [Video]Iran says its forces brought down Ukranian plane in error

Iran said on Saturday it unintentionally shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane killing 176 people on board due to human error, after initially denying it brought down the plane in the tense aftermath..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:07Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.