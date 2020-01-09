Global  

Powersharing returns to Northern Ireland Assembly

Stormont's first and deputy first ministers have been appointed after powersharing returned to Northern Ireland.

DUP leader Arlene Foster resumes the first minister role she lost when the last coalition executive collapsed in 2017 while Sinn Fein's Stormont leader Michelle O'Neill has become deputy first minister.

Despite the titles, both offices hold equal status in the ministerial executive.
