Iran Says It Unintentionally Downed Ukrainian Commercial Airliner

Iran Says It Unintentionally Downed Ukrainian Commercial Airliner

Iran Says It Unintentionally Downed Ukrainian Commercial Airliner

Ukraine&apos;s president said he expects Iran to &quot;bring those responsible to justice.&quot;
Iran Admits Shooting Down Ukrainian Commercial Airliner, Also Blames Trump

The Iranian government has admitted to “unintentionally” shooting down a Ukrainian airliner...
Mediaite - Published

Iran says reports it shot down Ukraine airliner ‘lies’ part of US ‘psychological’ warfare

Iran says reports it shot down Ukraine airliner ‘lies’ part of US ‘psychological’ warfareIran on Friday termed reports that it had shot down a Ukrainian commercial airliner in Tehran as...
WorldNews - Published


Jeremy Corbyn: There's no excuse for shooting down Ukrainian plane [Video]Jeremy Corbyn: There's no excuse for shooting down Ukrainian plane

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has told a rally that the shooting down of a passenger plane in Tehran was an "appalling act" for which there can be "no excuses". Addressing a "no war with Iran" protest in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:32Published

San Diego College Student Among Those Killed in Iran Plane Crash [Video]San Diego College Student Among Those Killed in Iran Plane Crash

A student at a San Diego university was among those killed in the Ukrainian airliner crash over Iran this week that left 176 people dead.

Credit: KSWB     Duration: 01:22Published

