Brahms: The Boy II - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for Brahms: The Boy II starring Katie Holmes, Ralph Ineson, Owain Yeoman, Natalie Moon, Fabio William and Christopher Convery!

Release Date: February 21, 2020 Brahms: The Boy II is a horror movie directed by William Brent Bell and written by Stacey Menear.

A sequel to the 2016 film The Boy, it stars Katie Holmes, Ralph Ineson, Owain Yeoman and Christopher Convery.