Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Brahms: The Boy II - Official Trailer

Video Credit: FanReviews - Duration: 02:30s - Published < > Embed
Brahms: The Boy II - Official Trailer

Brahms: The Boy II - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for Brahms: The Boy II starring Katie Holmes, Ralph Ineson, Owain Yeoman, Natalie Moon, Fabio William and Christopher Convery!

Release Date: February 21, 2020 Brahms: The Boy II is a horror movie directed by William Brent Bell and written by Stacey Menear.

A sequel to the 2016 film The Boy, it stars Katie Holmes, Ralph Ineson, Owain Yeoman and Christopher Convery.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Bereitsgetestet

Bereitsgetestet Brahms: The Boy II - Official Trailer https://t.co/3VOmKzloiA #BrahmsTheBoyII #STXEntertainment #Horror #Kino… https://t.co/WWLrHpbi2R 11 minutes ago

darreng60

Darren Green RT @ChrisConverynyc: Check out the official trailer theboymovie in my feed! Can’t wait for this!!!! #theboy2 Brahms returns and he’s made a… 2 hours ago

mundopassport1

Mundo Passport Brahms: The Boy 2 (Official Trailer) https://t.co/k3zqaFgJ1v https://t.co/uuQdgAs5cF 5 hours ago

helenbrabra

𝑴𝒂𝒍𝒊𝒃𝒖. Brahms: The Boy 2 | Official Trailer https://t.co/FaXPxlW1ZX via @YouTube 5 hours ago

TheJonathanRoot

Jonathan Root Brahms: The Boy 2 | Official Trailer [HD] | In Theaters February 21, 2020 https://t.co/Rp5Xnvqu3X via @YouTube 8 hours ago

cinemacritique

cinemacritique RT @IMDb: Brahms is back, and he's made a new friend... Watch the official trailer for #TheBoy2 starring @Katieholmes212. https://t.co/bGCw… 19 hours ago

SlightlyOffTpic

Slightly Off Topic Brahms- The Boy II - Official Trailer https://t.co/S2IQtsAQ1Z 21 hours ago

ChrisConverynyc

Christopher Convery Check out the official trailer theboymovie in my feed! Can’t wait for this!!!! #theboy2 Brahms returns and he’s mad… https://t.co/XIGymI9loZ 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Brahms The Boy 2 Movie [Video]Brahms The Boy 2 Movie

Brahms The Boy 2 Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Unaware of the terrifying history of Heelshire Mansion, a young family moves into a guest house on the estate where their young son soon makes an..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 02:40Published

Katie Holmes In 'The Boy II' New Trailer [Video]Katie Holmes In 'The Boy II' New Trailer

Katie Holmes, Owain Yeoman, Ralph Ineson and more star in this new trailer for 'The Boy II'. After a family moves into the Heelshire Mansion, their young son soon makes friends with a life-like doll..

Credit: Movie Trailer News     Duration: 02:24Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.