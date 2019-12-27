Winter weather causes dangerous road conditions 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:46s - Published Stormtracker was out monitoring road conditions Saturday morning. Stormtracker was out monitoring road conditions Saturday morning.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Winter weather causes dangerous road conditions THE ROAD IN STORMTRACKER.EMMA HOW ARE THOSEROAD CONDITIONS OUTTHERE?ALRIGHT THANK YOU







You Might Like



Tweets about this TheUrbanNewz Chicago weather: Winter storm causes dangerous flooding, high waves in Chicago area; 1.2K+ flights canceled… https://t.co/eAFopXN3NC 9 hours ago Chicago News Bench™ RT @ABC7Chicago: WINTER STORM AFTERMATH: Heavy rain, dangerous ice, high winds and snow hit Chicago and its suburbs as a powerful winter st… 10 hours ago ABC 7 Chicago WINTER STORM AFTERMATH: Heavy rain, dangerous ice, high winds and snow hit Chicago and its suburbs as a powerful wi… https://t.co/UgjxoVANmM 11 hours ago