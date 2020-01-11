Global  

Meghan Markle Reportedly Signs Voiceover Deal With Disney

Meghan Markle Reportedly Signs Voiceover Deal With DisneyMeghan Markle has reportedly signed a voiceover deal.
SwannErik

Erik Swann Unless they plan to adapt her actual story into an animated film, there's no point in this deal. https://t.co/zH5MXP4EQr 44 seconds ago

MontgomeryScout

Scout Montgomery RT @TODAYshow: Meghan Markle reportedly signs deal with Disney following royal split https://t.co/0DwJn66w1r 1 minute ago

ComicBookNOW

ComicBook NOW! MEGHAN MARKLE Reportedly Signs Voiceover Deal With DISNEY https://t.co/VhbzdHBLAK https://t.co/4LVCKToUfX 1 minute ago

mynbc15

NBC 15 News Meghan Markle reportedly signs deal with Disney following royal split https://t.co/5tQQ9hxctb 2 minutes ago

CoombesLeanne

Leanne Coombes 🧙🏻‍♀️🧛🏻‍♀️🧜🏻‍♀️⚓️👻 RT @HodaAndJenna: Meghan Markle reportedly signs deal with Disney following royal split https://t.co/l7RVN9bQGX 2 minutes ago

CharlieCurrie

Charlie Currie Of course they did. It sort of has Princess written all over it. https://t.co/tPsb0A7dUI 5 minutes ago


Did Meghan Markle Ink A Deal With Disney? [Video]Did Meghan Markle Ink A Deal With Disney?

According to Reuters, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, may have inked a deal with Disney. On Saturday, the London-based Times reported that Prince Harry's wife agreed to record a voiceover for..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:35Published

Duchess Meghan's Disney deal [Video]Duchess Meghan's Disney deal

Duchess Meghan has signed a voiceover deal with Disney, in return for a donation to an elephant charity.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:56Published

