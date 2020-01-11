

Tweets about this Erik Swann Unless they plan to adapt her actual story into an animated film, there's no point in this deal. https://t.co/zH5MXP4EQr 44 seconds ago Scout Montgomery RT @TODAYshow: Meghan Markle reportedly signs deal with Disney following royal split https://t.co/0DwJn66w1r 1 minute ago ComicBook NOW! MEGHAN MARKLE Reportedly Signs Voiceover Deal With DISNEY https://t.co/VhbzdHBLAK https://t.co/4LVCKToUfX 1 minute ago NBC 15 News Meghan Markle reportedly signs deal with Disney following royal split https://t.co/5tQQ9hxctb 2 minutes ago Leanne Coombes 🧙🏻‍♀️🧛🏻‍♀️🧜🏻‍♀️⚓️👻 RT @HodaAndJenna: Meghan Markle reportedly signs deal with Disney following royal split https://t.co/l7RVN9bQGX 2 minutes ago Charlie Currie Of course they did. It sort of has Princess written all over it. https://t.co/tPsb0A7dUI 5 minutes ago